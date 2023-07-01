Bhim Army to organise mahapanchayat if Aazad attackers not arrested by July 2

MEERUT Bhim Army on Friday said that a mahapanchayat will be convened in Saharanpur, if the police fail to arrest the attackers of Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad by July 2. The outfit also demanded adequate security for him. A bullet had grazed Aazad’s abdomen when unidentified assailants opened fire at his car in Saharanpur district’s Deoband on Wednesday. (Sourced)

A bullet had grazed Aazad’s abdomen when unidentified assailants opened fire at his car in Saharanpur district’s Deoband on Wednesday. The car used in the attack had been recovered while the Bhim Army chief was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

Bhim Army chief Vinay Ratan took pot shots at the “deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh” and also announced closure of Saharanpur on the day of mahapanchayat.

Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party activists staged protests in Meerut, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and other places, demanding immediate arrest of the attackers and sought adequate security to Aazad.

On Thursday, Saharanpur district magistrate Dinesh Chandra and SSP Vipin Tada visited the spot Aazad’s vehicle was attacked. They examined the area and asked officials about the incident. The CCTV footage of the incident had been recovered.

Aazad is a resident of Gharkoli village in Saharanpur and has a strong following in western UP.