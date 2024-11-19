BHU chancellor Giridhar Malaviya dies at 88

Justice Giridhar Malaviya, grandson of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) founder Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, passed away on Monday morning at a private hospital in Prayagraj. He was 88 and had been battling a prolonged illness. A former judge of the Allahabad high court, Giridhar Malaviya also served as the chancellor of BHU. (file photo)

A former judge of the Allahabad high court, Giridhar Malaviya also served as the chancellor of BHU. Notably, he proposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature when he filed his nomination from Varanasi during the 2024 general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries expressed condolences on his passing. “I am deeply saddened following the demise of Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’s grandson Giridhar Malaviya. His demise is an irreparable loss to the nation along with the academia. His contribution to legal services and Ganga cleaning drive will always be remembered” Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on X.

“The demise of Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’s grandson Giridhar Malaviya is tragic and an irreparable loss to the country and academia. He will be remembered for his contribution to legal services and Ganga cleaning campaign” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on X.

Justice Malaviya, who had been admitted to the hospital five days ago due to chest pain and breathing issues, was preparing to be shifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment. His son, Manoj Malaviya, chief advisor of West Bengal police, had arranged a special plane to take him to Kolkata. However, Malaviya passed away before he could board the flight.

His wife was on her way to the hospital on Monday morning when she was informed of his deteriorating condition. At around 7:15 am, doctors declared him dead.

The late justice’s mortal remains were taken to his residence in Georgetown, where senior officials, lawyers, social activists, and politicians gathered to pay their respects. BHU vice chancellor Sudhir Kumar Jain travelled to Prayagraj to offer floral tributes. The last rites will be performed at Rasulabad Ghat on Tuesday at 11 am.