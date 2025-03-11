The Yogi Adityanath government will go big on holding statewide programmes to take its achievements, including the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025, to the people to mark the completion of its eight years in office on March 25. Big celebrations to mark Yogi govt @8

There would also be distribution of ‘Ganga Jal’ brought from the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 in all the districts at these special programmes. Press conferences will be organised in all the districts before or after Holi.

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the council of ministers that chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over at Lok Bhavan here on Monday.

The council of ministers adopted a resolution that minister for finance Suresh Khanna moved, felicitating the chief minister for “successful” organisation of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025.

“Yes, a resolution felicitating the chief minister for Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 has been adopted,” a senior minister confirmed.

Others aware of the development said all the ministers incharge of various districts have been asked to fan out across the state before or after Holi and address press conferences there.

“A video focusing on the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 has been prepared. A booklet highlighting the achievements of Yogi 1.0 and 2.0 governments has also been prepared by the state planning department. There will also be distribution of Ganga Jal and the people will be briefed about the progress made to achieve the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy by 2029,” a senior minister said .

The minister said the chief minister also asked the ministers to review the progress made by their respective departments to achieve the objective of making U.P. a trillion-dollar economy. He said some of the departments have not held review meetings for a long time though they should conduct this exercise every month.