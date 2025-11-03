Bihar polls are about future of the country and youth: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the upcoming Bihar assembly polls are not important for that state only but are also about country’s future. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“It’s about the future of the youth. So the BJP and its allies must be defeated and ousted. Only when the BJP leaves will jobs come,” he claimed in four election rallies that he addressed in support of INDIA bloc candidates in the neighbouring state where the polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Akhilesh addressed rallies in support of Manoj Yadav in Kalyanpur constituency of East Champaran, Osama Saheb in Raghunathpur constituency of Siwan, Vishal Kumar Jaiswal in Maharajganj constituency and Ajit Singh in Bhabhua constituency of Kaimur district. All these candidates are from Rashtriya Janata Dal.

“Change is certain in Bihar. The India bloc will end the BJP’s rule and will not allow loot of Bihar’s budget. Bihar’s money will be spent in Bihar. The BJP made false promises to farmers and the youth. Jobs and employment are not on its agenda,” he asserted.

Intensifying its attack on the government, the SP chief claimed, “The US threatens and imposes trade restrictions, but the BJP leaders don’t utter a word. The BJP government has secretly struck a deal with the US to promote the trade of non-vegetarian milk and yogurt. I have heard that the BJP government has agreed to import American milk and yogurt into India.”

Without taking any name, Akhilesh said, “There is an Ekrangi Ji from our Uttar Pradesh. He has a habit of changing names. He changed his state, attire and name.”