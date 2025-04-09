Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bijnor woman choked husband to death after giving him sleeping pills: Police

ByDeepak Lavania, Meerut
Apr 09, 2025 07:54 AM IST

The murder of a railway employee took place on April 4 at the couple’s rented accommodation in Adarsh Nagar of Bijnor’s Najibabad

The murder of a railway employee, who was found dead at his house in Bijnor’s district on April 4, was allegedly planned and executed by his wife, police said.

Deepak Kumar and his wife Shivani (File)
Deepak Kumar and his wife Shivani (File)

According to them, Deepak Kumar’s wife Shivani has confessed to lacing his breakfast with four sleeping pills. Once Deepak slipped into a semi-conscious state, she strangled him to death only with her left hand, as the right limb had recently suffered a fracture, superintendent of police (SP-City) Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai.

The case comes a month after a merchant navy officer was allegedly killed by his wife and her partner in Meerut.

“Shivani has confessed to giving [Deepak Kumar] sleeping pills and waiting for their effect to kick in before she killed him. It was a calculated act,” said SP Bajpai.

The murder took place on April 4 at the couple’s rented accommodation in Adarsh Nagar of Bijnor’s Najibabad. Shivani initially claimed that Deepak died of a heart attack and rushed him to multiple hospitals to support her version. However, marks on his neck raised suspicions, and a post-mortem later confirmed his death was by strangulation, police officials said.

“When confronted with the autopsy report, Shivani tried to mislead investigators, even naming a young man as a possible accomplice. But during cross-questioning, it became clear the youth had no connection to the case. Under sustained interrogation, Shivani eventually broke down and confessed,” they added.

The motive, police believed, may be linked to domestic discord and a desire to claim Deepak’s job and financial benefits as a dependent. Deepak’s family has alleged that Shivani wanted to live away from her in-laws and frequently fought with them. She had even physically assaulted her mother-in-law, they said.

The couple got married on January 17 last year and had moved to Najibabad barely two weeks before the incident. They have a one-year-old son.

Deepak had earlier served in the CRPF in Manipur before resigning and joining Indian Railways in March 2023. His brother filed an FIR after the autopsy findings, alleging a larger conspiracy.

DSP Nitesh Pratap Singh confirmed that the police were still investigating whether Shivani acted alone or if she was helped by someone else. “We are probing all angles, including possible extramarital affairs and financial motives. But what stands out is how detailed her confession was—the way she described each step of the murder shook everyone.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / Bijnor woman choked husband to death after giving him sleeping pills: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On