Bijnor woman choked husband to death after giving him sleeping pills: Police

The murder of a railway employee, who was found dead at his house in Bijnor’s district on April 4, was allegedly planned and executed by his wife, police said. Deepak Kumar and his wife Shivani (File)

According to them, Deepak Kumar’s wife Shivani has confessed to lacing his breakfast with four sleeping pills. Once Deepak slipped into a semi-conscious state, she strangled him to death only with her left hand, as the right limb had recently suffered a fracture, superintendent of police (SP-City) Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai.

The case comes a month after a merchant navy officer was allegedly killed by his wife and her partner in Meerut.

“Shivani has confessed to giving [Deepak Kumar] sleeping pills and waiting for their effect to kick in before she killed him. It was a calculated act,” said SP Bajpai.

The murder took place on April 4 at the couple’s rented accommodation in Adarsh Nagar of Bijnor’s Najibabad. Shivani initially claimed that Deepak died of a heart attack and rushed him to multiple hospitals to support her version. However, marks on his neck raised suspicions, and a post-mortem later confirmed his death was by strangulation, police officials said.

“When confronted with the autopsy report, Shivani tried to mislead investigators, even naming a young man as a possible accomplice. But during cross-questioning, it became clear the youth had no connection to the case. Under sustained interrogation, Shivani eventually broke down and confessed,” they added.

The motive, police believed, may be linked to domestic discord and a desire to claim Deepak’s job and financial benefits as a dependent. Deepak’s family has alleged that Shivani wanted to live away from her in-laws and frequently fought with them. She had even physically assaulted her mother-in-law, they said.

The couple got married on January 17 last year and had moved to Najibabad barely two weeks before the incident. They have a one-year-old son.

Deepak had earlier served in the CRPF in Manipur before resigning and joining Indian Railways in March 2023. His brother filed an FIR after the autopsy findings, alleging a larger conspiracy.

DSP Nitesh Pratap Singh confirmed that the police were still investigating whether Shivani acted alone or if she was helped by someone else. “We are probing all angles, including possible extramarital affairs and financial motives. But what stands out is how detailed her confession was—the way she described each step of the murder shook everyone.”