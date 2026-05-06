Bioterror conspiracy case: NIA chargesheet details ISIS-linked network with UP links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three accused, including two from Uttar Pradesh and a Hyderabad-based doctor, in an alleged ISIS-linked conspiracy to carry out mass poisoning using ricin, a biological toxin, senior officials said in a press note. For representation only (Sourced)

Officials said the chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. It names Dr Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin as the prime accused, along with Azad Suleman Shaikh of Shamli and Mohammad Suhel of Lakhimpur Kheri. The three have been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, they said.

Investigators said the two UP accused played a key role in the alleged module’s operations. Azad and Suhel were reportedly involved in ground-level logistics, including movement of funds, procurement of weapons and coordination with operatives across different states.

Officials said the duo maintained communication with foreign handlers and allegedly facilitated “dead-drop” operations for transferring cash, arms and other material across Rajasthan and Gujarat, aimed at avoiding direct contact and detection.

Suhel is described as a key link between handlers and field operatives and was allegedly involved in recruitment and indoctrination activities. Azad is said to have assisted in reconnaissance and logistical planning for potential target locations.

According to the NIA, Mohiuddin, an MBBS graduate, was allegedly working under instructions from ISIS handlers based abroad and was leading the execution of the plan. He is accused of setting up a covert laboratory at his Hyderabad residence to prepare ricin, a Schedule I substance under the Chemical Weapons Convention derived from castor seeds.

Investigators said the alleged plan involved using ricin, a highly toxic substance, in crowded public places to cause mass casualties. Mohiuddin was reportedly radicalised and allegedly promised a leadership position as an ISIS “Amir” for South Asia.

The case began in November 2025 when the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) intercepted Mohiuddin at a toll plaza and recovered illegal firearms and suspicious materials, including castor oil, from his vehicle. Subsequent arrests of Shaikh and Suhel led to the alleged exposure of a wider interstate footprints.

All three were arrested on November 9, after which ATS teams also visited their native places in UP to question family members and collect evidence.

NIA officials said the probe has indicated an organised module with links across multiple states and possible international connections. Digital evidence analysis and forensic examination of seized materials are continuing to identify additional operatives and handlers. Further searches and detentions are likely as the investigation progresses into the alleged ricin-based conspiracy network.