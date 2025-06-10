Bird flu: Gkp zoo to remain shut till further notice

The outbreak of avian influenza H5N1 (bird flu) has dealt a severe economic blow to the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur which, according to officials, will remain closed till further notice. Earlier, the zoo was closed to the public in three separate spells from May 13 to June 10. According to deputy director Yogesh Pratap Singh, all infected animals and birds are currently stable and under treatment. (For representation)

Zoo director Vikas Yadav confirmed the temporary closure, stating that strict biosecurity measures have been implemented as per the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) guidelines to prevent any further spread of the virus. “We are taking precautions to protect the animals from infection. Until we receive clearance, the zoo will remain closed to visitors,” he said.

According to deputy director Yogesh Pratap Singh, all infected animals and birds are currently stable and under treatment. However, the zoo will only reopen after three consecutive negative reports are received from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

The 3.5-acre zoo, facing its first major crisis since the confirmation of the H5 strain of avian flu in a deceased tigress on May 13, has been a popular tourist attraction, especially for residents of the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions. Its closure over the past month has caused a considerable economic downturn. Noting that the zoo typically welcomes around 2,000 visitors -- mostly schoolchildren and wildlife enthusiasts -- daily, Yadav said it has suffered revenue losses estimated at ₹30 to ₹35 lakh due to the closure so far.

The last set of samples from five infected animals, including two leopard cubs and a vulture, was sent for testing on May 23, and their results are still awaited. In addition, the second batch of samples from 35 other animals has also been sent to NIHSAD, with results pending, officials said.

Officials have identified migratory birds and ducks in the nearby Ramgarh Lake, just 3km from the zoo, as the primary source of the avian flu strain.