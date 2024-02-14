 BJP aims to ensure prosperity of all: Yogi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / BJP aims to ensure prosperity of all: Yogi

BJP aims to ensure prosperity of all: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2024 10:09 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath urged party workers to strengthen the organisation at booth level and claimed that the party would take the lead on each booth.No one would be able to defeat BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party aimed at ensuring prosperity of each class and community with a conducive atmosphere in the country. Terming it a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said that the state government was working relentlessly in this direction.

Yogi said that the benefits of government schemes reaching each citizen without discrimination were part of ‘Ram Rajya’. (Pic for representation)
Yogi said that the benefits of government schemes reaching each citizen without discrimination were part of ‘Ram Rajya’. (Pic for representation)

Yogi Adityanath urged party workers to strengthen the organisation at booth level and claimed that the party would take the lead on each booth.No one would be able to defeat BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Reiterating the ‘My Booth Sabse Mazboot’ mantra, the CM motivated party workers during Gaon Chalo campaign in Vantangiya village Rajhi and advised them to make Whatsapp groups and prepare voters list after including new voters through Namo app.

Yogi said that the benefits of government schemes reaching each citizen without discrimination were part of ‘Ram Rajya’. Yogi also held a chaupai in Rajhi village under Gaon Chalo campaign of the party. He knocked on the doors of houses in Azad Nagar Vantangiya villages, took feedback on welfare schemes and distributed chocolates to children.

Criticising previous governments for ignoring these villages, Yogi said prior to 2014, no one was taking notice of the dilapidated houses of the poor in villages but today the situation had changed. Over 2.63 crore people had got toilets and over 55 lakh had got houses under PM Awas Scheme.

Yogi said that the BJP government looking after people, compared to previous governments when communal tensions were routine and the poor were oppressed. Under the BJP government, Kanwar Yatra was taken out peacefully and consecration of Lord Ram temple was held with fan fare, he added.

Yogi said projects worth 10 lakh crore would take concrete shape during the groundbreaking ceremony on February 19 and employment opportunities would be generated for youths of Gorakhpur.

Discussing transformation in Vantangiya villages, the CM said in Ayodhya Ram temple had become a reality after 500 years but for Vantangiya people, Ram Rajya had come earlier. He exhorted youths of these villages to grow vegetables for export and become self-reliant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On