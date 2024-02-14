BJP aims to ensure prosperity of all: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party aimed at ensuring prosperity of each class and community with a conducive atmosphere in the country. Terming it a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi said that the state government was working relentlessly in this direction. Yogi said that the benefits of government schemes reaching each citizen without discrimination were part of ‘Ram Rajya’. (Pic for representation)

Yogi Adityanath urged party workers to strengthen the organisation at booth level and claimed that the party would take the lead on each booth.No one would be able to defeat BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Reiterating the ‘My Booth Sabse Mazboot’ mantra, the CM motivated party workers during Gaon Chalo campaign in Vantangiya village Rajhi and advised them to make Whatsapp groups and prepare voters list after including new voters through Namo app.

Yogi also held a chaupai in Rajhi village under Gaon Chalo campaign of the party. He knocked on the doors of houses in Azad Nagar Vantangiya villages, took feedback on welfare schemes and distributed chocolates to children.

Criticising previous governments for ignoring these villages, Yogi said prior to 2014, no one was taking notice of the dilapidated houses of the poor in villages but today the situation had changed. Over 2.63 crore people had got toilets and over 55 lakh had got houses under PM Awas Scheme.

Yogi said that the BJP government looking after people, compared to previous governments when communal tensions were routine and the poor were oppressed. Under the BJP government, Kanwar Yatra was taken out peacefully and consecration of Lord Ram temple was held with fan fare, he added.

Yogi said projects worth ₹10 lakh crore would take concrete shape during the groundbreaking ceremony on February 19 and employment opportunities would be generated for youths of Gorakhpur.

Discussing transformation in Vantangiya villages, the CM said in Ayodhya Ram temple had become a reality after 500 years but for Vantangiya people, Ram Rajya had come earlier. He exhorted youths of these villages to grow vegetables for export and become self-reliant.