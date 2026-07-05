BJP central leadership asks Uttar Pradesh cadre to counter Opposition narrative on Ram temple, UGC

As the BJP gears up to face the crucial 2027 electoral test in Uttar Pradesh, the party’s central leadership on Saturday urged the state cadre to counter the Opposition’s narrative on the Ram temple donation row and the proposed UGC regulations, while acknowledging both as mistakes and promising corrective action. BJP leaders at a meeting in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

The message came at a meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP office bearers chaired by the party’s national president Nitin Nabin and national general secretary (organisation) and UP incharge BL Santosh. According to leaders privy to the meeting, Santosh said the SIT was probing the alleged irregularities in the Ram temple donation case and that anyone found guilty would face legal consequences.

He said it was perhaps the first time when a trust itself had sought an investigation into allegations against it and that an SIT was constituted within 24 hours. He said action followed immediately after the SIT submitted its interim report to the state government.

On the proposed UGC regulations, he, according to insiders, admitted the move had turned into a “blunder”, insinuating that it had created resentment among upper caste communities. Santosh said the matter was before the Supreme Court and that the Centre, in coordination with the court, would work out a solution.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Parsad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharamoal Singh were present in the meeting.

Nabin called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation from the grassroots by expanding booth-level outreach, maintaining regular contact with workers and taking the Centre and state government’s welfare schemes to every village ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Addressing a meeting of state office bearers, regional presidents, frontal organisation chiefs and district presidents at the BJP’s state headquarters, he said elected representatives, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and district panchayat members, should regularly visit villages and ensure that the benefits of the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments reach the people.

He urged party workers to counter the Opposition’s narrative, saying it had “no issues” and was indulging in negative politics to divert public attention.

“Our focus should remain on taking the achievements and welfare schemes of the double-engine government to the people and improving their lives,” he said.

Stressing organisational discipline, Nabin said every office bearer should remain humble and accessible and connected with workers. He advised leaders to expand their teams instead of working in isolation, saying respect in the organisation comes from giving respect to others.

The BJP chief announced a fixed organisational calendar under which mandal, district and state-level meetings would be held every month. He also said he would begin regional tours this month and directed party leaders to undertake village visits.

Nabin instructed that booth committee meetings should be held after every episode of the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme and asked district units to ensure that the broadcast reaches every booth. He also emphasised strengthening Shakti Kendras and ensuring all booth committees function effectively.

Encouraging booth presidents, he said he would personally write letters to booth chiefs in poll-bound states in recognition of their work. Recalling an interaction with a BJP worker from Kerala, he said small gestures of appreciation help strengthen organisational bonds and motivate workers.

He urged the party organisation to begin preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with full commitment and ensure that the party’s programmes and achievements reach every voter in the state.

Earlier in the day, Nabin received a grand welcome on his first visit to Lucknow, declaring that the party would form the government in the state again as he began an 18-km roadshow through the state capital with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the party’s top leadership receiving him at the airport.

Acknowledging the rousing welcome, Nabin said, “I bow to the sacred land of Uttar Pradesh, the land of Lord Ram, Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna. I pay respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee for whom Lucknow was a karmbhoomi. The zeal of the workers’ zeal is extraordinary. We are working with a clear roadmap and the BJP will certainly form the government in UP.”

The chief minister welcomed Nabin with a bouquet of flowers and a saffron ‘angavastram’ and introduced him to ministers, public representatives and party workers gathered at the airport. In a post on X, Adityanath described Uttar Pradesh as the “Land of culture, values and creative pursuit” and extended a warm welcome to the BJP president.