BJP wins Uttar Pradesh block panchayat chief polls; PM Modi lauds party workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday registered an emphatic victory in elections for the posts of block panchayat chief in Uttar Pradesh, winning 635 out of 825 seats for which block panchayat chiefs were to be elected. However, there were also reports of widespread violence during the polling process, which took place from 11am to 3pm.

“Almost 85% seats went in favour of the BJP. The victory was due to the guidance and inspiration from prime minister Narendra Modi, as work was done without any discrimination for all sections of the society. People’s inclination was towards us, and I’m happy to say that the party’s strategy has yielded results,” Adityanath said in a press conference held at the state BJP headquarters in Capital Lucknow.

The chief minister also lauded the state election commission for “peaceful and fair” polls. “Conducting such a massive election process peacefully, in a state full of professional criminals and mafia, and where democracy was mortgaged on the basis of caste, religion and sect, is praiseworthy,” Adityanath told media persons.

Meanwhile, PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the chief minister and the UP BJP. “The Uttar Pradesh BJP has been victorious in elections for the posts of block panchayat chiefs as well. This big victory is a reflection of the benefits people have received due to the policies of the Yogi Adityanath government, as well as its pro-poor schemes. All workers of the party deserve to be congratulated for this victory,” a rough translation of Prime Minister Modi’s tweet, posted in Hindi, read.





Saturday’s polling was held for 476 seats as 349 candidates were declared elected “unopposed” on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh is likely to go to polls in early 2022 as the Adityanath-led BJP government looks to secure a second consecutive five-year term in office. In the 2017 elections, the party won more than 300 seats in the 403-seat assembly, displacing the Samajwadi Party (SP) from power.

