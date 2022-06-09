BJP corporator, husband attacked in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from a ward in Phaphamau area Rinki Yadav, 32, and her husband Ram Kumar Yadav, 35, were allegedly assaulted by some miscreants while they were returning home in their SUV after attending a function on late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The BJP corporator, her husband and their nephew received injuries in the incident. The couple also alleged that the miscreants also fired shots. All three injured, who were allegedly attacked by clubs in which Raj Kumar suffered head injuries while the other two had minor injuries, were admitted to a hospital.

In his complaint, BJP leader Ram Kumar Yadav said he along with his wife and nephew Sachin were returning home at Matadeen Ka Pura in their vehicle. They had come near their house when around a dozen miscreants allegedly surrounded their car. They dragged Yadav and his nephew out of the car and attacked them with sticks. His wife Rinki tried to rescue him but she was also assaulted by the miscreants, the complainant said.

Locals rushed to the scene on hearing their cries but the assailants opened fire and also allegedly snatched Yadav’s gold chain while fleeing the spot. Phaphamau police reached the spot on receiving the information and took the injured to the hospital. A police force has been deployed in the area.

Station house officer, Phaphamau police station, Ashish Singh said an FIR had been lodged against 10 named people in connection with the attack. Help of CCTV footages was also being taken and efforts were under way to nab the assailants. “Primary investigations suggest that the attack is a fallout of an old enmity,” he added.