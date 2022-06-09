BJP corporator, husband attacked in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from a ward in Phaphamau area Rinki Yadav, 32, and her husband Ram Kumar Yadav, 35, were allegedly assaulted by some miscreants while they were returning home in their SUV after attending a function on late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.
The BJP corporator, her husband and their nephew received injuries in the incident. The couple also alleged that the miscreants also fired shots. All three injured, who were allegedly attacked by clubs in which Raj Kumar suffered head injuries while the other two had minor injuries, were admitted to a hospital.
In his complaint, BJP leader Ram Kumar Yadav said he along with his wife and nephew Sachin were returning home at Matadeen Ka Pura in their vehicle. They had come near their house when around a dozen miscreants allegedly surrounded their car. They dragged Yadav and his nephew out of the car and attacked them with sticks. His wife Rinki tried to rescue him but she was also assaulted by the miscreants, the complainant said.
Locals rushed to the scene on hearing their cries but the assailants opened fire and also allegedly snatched Yadav’s gold chain while fleeing the spot. Phaphamau police reached the spot on receiving the information and took the injured to the hospital. A police force has been deployed in the area.
Station house officer, Phaphamau police station, Ashish Singh said an FIR had been lodged against 10 named people in connection with the attack. Help of CCTV footages was also being taken and efforts were under way to nab the assailants. “Primary investigations suggest that the attack is a fallout of an old enmity,” he added.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
