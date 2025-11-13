BJP diverting people’s attention from real issues: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not concerned about development and providing employment. Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The BJP wants to keep the public entangled in SIR and other issues. It keeps raising one issue or another to divert people’s attention from inflation, unemployment and corruption. It has lost the public’s trust and is nervous,” he alleged while speaking to the media after attending an event in Bareilly.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the SP chief said: “SP workers and leaders should not be afraid of the SIR. Make people aware of it, help voters fill in forms so that the voter list can be corrected. Ensure no eligible name is left out.”

“The Election Commission’s procedures should be straightforward and simple, ensuring that ordinary people don’t face any difficulties. Our democracy is strengthened by the common people. Many people are poor and lack information about many things,” Akhilesh added.

The SP chief further said his party was moving forward with a new vision and a new India. “SP is working for the future of the new generation. It will prepare election manifestos for every city and district, including Bareilly, to provide local access and facilities,” he said. In response to a question, the SP chief claimed there was no confusion regarding Tejashwi Yadav becoming the next Bihar CM.