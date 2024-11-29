BJP fetes newly elected MLAs - Oppn in fear after BJP’s grand victory: Yogi

Taking a dig at the opposition, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the overwhelming victory of the BJP in the recent by-elections in Uttar Pradesh has created a sense of fear in the minds of opposition parties, leaving them with no other option but to resort to baseless accusations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others at a felicitation of newly elected BJP MLA’S in UP By-election at BJP state headquarter in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

“The BJP will secure an even greater victory in the 2027 assembly elections,” he declared while addressing a function held at the BJP party headquarters here to felicitate newly elected MLAs, six of the BJP and one of ally, RLD.

During the event, he praised the newly elected MLAs, party workers, ministers, and office-bearers for their dedication and hard work in fulfilling their responsibilities during the by-elections.

Adityanath lauded the BJP’s teamwork and strategic planning for this resounding victory. He emphasised that the party’s ability to work with unity and a clear strategy had turned seemingly tough challenges into remarkable successes.

“The results are a testament to the power of teamwork and unity. Where others doubted victory, the BJP not only won but strengthened its position,” he said, citing the record-breaking win in Kundarki with a margin of 1.45 lakh votes as a prime example.

Referring to the NDA’s broader achievements, Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the coalition’s electoral successes in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted that the BJP had planned to win seven seats in the by-elections and effectively executed this strategy with the collective efforts of party workers and leaders.

He urged the newly elected MLAs to establish strong communication with the public and collaborate closely with the party organisation during their tenure, which he described as a critical period leading up to the next assembly elections.

The felicitation event was attended by senior BJP leaders, ministers, and party workers, including deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, finance minister Suresh Khanna, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh.