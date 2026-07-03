BJP gears up for party chief Nitin Nabin’s two-day Lucknow visit from tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will review the party’s organisational work plan and the 2027 assembly election preparations in meetings with state unit office bearers during his two-day visit to Lucknow beginning on Saturday (July 4). BJP national president Nitin Nabin. (FILE PHOTO)

He will also interact with district presidents, MPs, MLAs, and address a conference of Shakti Kendra coordinators from the Awadh region on organisational issues, said a BJP leader.

The BJP is preparing to give its national president a grand welcome. State unit president Pankaj Chaudhary, and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh chaired a meeting on Thursday to review preparations for the visit.

Chaudhary said the national president’s guidance to the state unit office bearers will not only make the organization’s work more effective but will also provide new impetus to the election preparations.

“The national president will communicate with office bearers of various levels, public representatives, Shakti Kendra heads and provide guidance regarding strengthening the organisation, expanding activities, booth empowerment, and public relations campaigns. All preparations for the visit are nearly complete,” he said.

Dharampal Singh said the national president’s visit is significant from an organisational perspective.

Anand Dwivedi, the BJP city president, said the party set up 42 welcome platforms from the Lucknow airport to the state unit office where party workers, public representatives and members of various social organizations will welcome Nabin.