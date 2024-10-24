BJP govts are for bizmen, not farmers: Tikait at mahapanchayat in Bijnor

MEERUT Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait took a jibe at the BJP-led governments reiterating that they were the “governments for businessmen and not farmers”. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait at the mahapanchayat of farmers in Bijnor on Thursday. (Sourced)

“These governments are for businessmen and not farmers... farmers should be ready to carry on a tough fight and struggle to get their demands fulfilled. We will keep fighting for our rights,” he said addressing a mahapanchayat of farmers at the exhibition ground in Bijnor on Thursday.

Thousands of farmers from the district and nearby areas gathered at the mahapanchayat where their problems and issues, including pending sugarcane payment, installation of smart meters, shortage of fertilisers, MSP for crops were discussed. Farmer leaders expressed dismay over “government’s apathy in resolving them”.

Tikait said: “They (BJP) leaders insist on planting trees but simultaneously support felling of thousands of years old forest (jungle of Hasdeo in Chattisgarh).”

Terming EVMs and elections as a disease, the leader urged farmers to stay away from it, saying: “EVMs are such a disease that you cast vote for anyone, but it will go to the BJP and they will win.” He called upon farmers to be united if they really wanted to protect their land and survive under an “anti-farmers government”.