BJP only option for people who want rule of law: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the only option for people who wanted rule of law, good governance, zero tolerance towards crime and no politics of appeasement.

He called upon people to vote for the BJP, as their vote would not only elect an MLA but also (indirectly) elect the chief minister of UP. “Decisions (of governance) are taken by the chief minister. How to deal with criminals, anarchists and how the benefits of development schemes will reach the people are decided by the CM,” said Yogi in an obvious bid to educate voters how 2022 assembly elections may affect them at the state level.

Adityanath was addressing a select gathering at the ‘Prabhavi Matdata Samvad’ in Bijnor, where he tried to establish an instant connect with people. He called Bijnor as the land of Mahatma Vidhur (of Mahabharat).

The chief minister targeted the Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress alike, reciting a verse from the Gita to make his point that they would never say “paritrāṇāya sādhūnāṁ vināśhāya cha duṣhkṛitām” (to protect the righteous, to annihilate the wicked, and to re-establish the principles of dharma I appear on this earth, age after age) and follow the righteous path.

Adityanath said previous chief ministers refrained from visiting Bijnor because of some myth and as chief minister he had been visiting the district frequently with the recent one being for laying the foundation of a medical college in the name of Mahatma Vidhur.

Adityanath said the district was left “Bhagwan Bharose” as there was no development, no hearing for farmers while criminals and mafia were having a field day. “We decided to set Duryodhans and Dusshasans right,” he said while referring to action taken against criminals and mafia in western UP after the installation of BJP government in 2017.

He said the SP, the BSP and the Congress-led governments followed wrong policies, had bad intentions and used to differentiate among people. He said there was a clear difference between how the BJP worked and the work done by the opposition.

The CM said loan waiver for farmers, setting up of Anti-Romeo squads and ban on illegal slaughter houses were the first three decisions of the BJP government following its installation in 2017. “When the Samajwadi Party came to power in 2012, they withdrew cases against terrorists…the difference is clear,” he added.

Adityanath said the previous governments deprived people of the benefits of government schemes and the money they collected by indulging in loot from poor, farmers, labourers, children, women and health and education budget was being recovered and the Samajwadi Party was getting upset.

Referring to the “poor state of affairs in UP” during the previous regimes, he said: “This is the same UP that used to witness a riot every third day. Big incidents of violence used to take place here. Girls were not able to go to school while women were not able to go to the market and farmers were upset. Bijnor faced utter neglect as it is situated on the UP-Uttarakhand border. Youths used to hear taunts from the people of Uttarakhand that no development is taking place in Bijnor while Uttarakhand is developing.”

Adityanath said the people of Bijnor now know how farmers were getting prosperous, youths were getting government jobs, traders were feeling secure and how medical colleges were coming up in the state.

‘Yogi Adityanath zindabad’ slogans rent the air at regular intervals as the CM asserted that his government followed the principle of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.

The CM concluded his address with “Jai Sri Ram”, asking people to take his message to every citizen of Bijnor to make UP the number one state in the New India.

Adityanath also went door to door to meet people and said he was there to seek support for BJP candidates. He stopped to interact with children and asked them whether they were attending school.

He visited the local Covid hospital and spoke to media persons later, pointing out how the third wave of Covid would be contained in the next 10 days, like the first and second waves of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON