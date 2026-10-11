St John’s organises eco fair

Eco Fair 2026 Promotes Green Consumerism The eco club of St John’s High School, Chandigarh, organised Eco Fair 2026 supporting green consumerism on October 10, 2026, in the school auditorium, with the theme “Be Vocal for Local.” The eco fair or Kaushal mela highlighted the principles of reduce, reuse, recycle and upcycle, while giving students valuable hands-on experience in creativity, teamwork, presentation and entrepreneurship. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The event brought together students from Classes 6 to 10, who showcased and sold creative, eco-friendly products promoting sustainability, reuse, local resources and traditional skills.

Student Products Showcase Sustainability and Traditional Skills Class 6 presented “Chatpati Yaadein”, a nutritious chana chaat prepared without gas cooking. Class 7 showcased colourful tie-and-dye handkerchiefs, while Class 8 offered homemade pickles reflecting traditional flavours and food preservation activity covered under Kaushal Bodh. Class 9 creatively upcycled old mugs into attractive plant holders, and Class 10 presented eco-friendly packaging materials crafted from reused paper as alternatives to conventional packaging.