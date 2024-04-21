 BJP opens poll offices at Sarojininagar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP opens poll offices at Sarojininagar

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 22, 2024 05:36 AM IST

BJP candidate Kaushal Kishore inaugurated election offices in Sarojininagar with MLA Rajeshwar Singh. Kishore confident of BJP winning all 80 UP Lok Sabha seats.

BJP candidate from Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency Kaushal Kishore along with Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh, on Sunday, inaugurated the election offices in Sarojininagar urban and rural areas in the presence of a large number of party workers.

BJP candidate from Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency Kaushal Kishore along with Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh inaugurating a BJP poll office. (HT)
BJP candidate from Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency Kaushal Kishore along with Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh inaugurating a BJP poll office. (HT)

The Sarojininagar Assembly Constituency Central Election Office (Rural) was inaugurated at Lodhi Bhawan in Darogakheda and Sarojininagar Assembly Constituency Central Election Office (Urban) was inaugurated at Jain Bhawan, near Komal Ice Cream, in Hindnagar.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As Lucknow and Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seats go to polls on May 20, MP Kaushal Kishore exuded confidence that under PM Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, and NDA will come to power much stronger than earlier.

The BJP candidate claimed that voters have once again expressed their confidence in him.

Meanwhile, Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh said that this election is a battle between the ideology of nation first and the ideology of family first, and this is a battle between the Ram bhakts who visit Ram Mandir and the ideology of Rahul Gandhi who visits Babur’s tomb in Afghanistan; and Akhilesh Yadav who visits Ghazipur. He said this election is a battle between those who believe in Sanatan and the ideology that wipes out Sanatan, fires bullets on Ram bhakts, and opposes the abrogation of Article 370.

Sarojininagar MLA said that Congress is with the communist ideology that supports India’s biggest enemy China, and attacks our religious beliefs. Congress party is against nationalism and Hindutva, he said.

Sarojininagar MLA further added that there was a time when no major city of the country including Lucknow, Ayodhya and Varanasi was safe from terrorist attacks. Today Union home minister Amit Shah has strengthened the internal security of the country.

“Today the country is safe, the country’s borders are safe. India is the fourth largest military superpower in the world,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On