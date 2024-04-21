BJP opens poll offices at Sarojininagar

BJP candidate from Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency Kaushal Kishore along with Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh, on Sunday, inaugurated the election offices in Sarojininagar urban and rural areas in the presence of a large number of party workers. BJP candidate from Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency Kaushal Kishore along with Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh inaugurating a BJP poll office. (HT)

The Sarojininagar Assembly Constituency Central Election Office (Rural) was inaugurated at Lodhi Bhawan in Darogakheda and Sarojininagar Assembly Constituency Central Election Office (Urban) was inaugurated at Jain Bhawan, near Komal Ice Cream, in Hindnagar.

As Lucknow and Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seats go to polls on May 20, MP Kaushal Kishore exuded confidence that under PM Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, and NDA will come to power much stronger than earlier.

The BJP candidate claimed that voters have once again expressed their confidence in him.

Meanwhile, Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh said that this election is a battle between the ideology of nation first and the ideology of family first, and this is a battle between the Ram bhakts who visit Ram Mandir and the ideology of Rahul Gandhi who visits Babur’s tomb in Afghanistan; and Akhilesh Yadav who visits Ghazipur. He said this election is a battle between those who believe in Sanatan and the ideology that wipes out Sanatan, fires bullets on Ram bhakts, and opposes the abrogation of Article 370.

Sarojininagar MLA said that Congress is with the communist ideology that supports India’s biggest enemy China, and attacks our religious beliefs. Congress party is against nationalism and Hindutva, he said.

Sarojininagar MLA further added that there was a time when no major city of the country including Lucknow, Ayodhya and Varanasi was safe from terrorist attacks. Today Union home minister Amit Shah has strengthened the internal security of the country.

“Today the country is safe, the country’s borders are safe. India is the fourth largest military superpower in the world,” he said.