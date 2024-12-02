U.P. BJP rolls out organisational election process to select new state president

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated its month-long organisational election process, which will culminate in the selection of a new state president. The party aims to complete the mandal and district-level elections by the end of December, followed by the election of the new state president in January. The party aims to complete the mandal and district-level elections by the end of December (Sourced)

Vinod Tawde, BJP national general secretary, presided over a key meeting on Monday in the state capital related to the organisational polls. State president Bhupendra Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, and other senior leaders also attended the meeting.

“The BJP has started the process of its organisational polls. Elections at the mandal level will be held from December 1 to 15, and district-level elections will take place from December 15 to 31,” said Hero Vajpayee, state BJP spokesperson. “The entire process will be completed by the end of this month, paving the way for the election of the state president,” he added.

The party has divided Uttar Pradesh into 104 districts for organisational purposes. As per the BJP rules, the election of the state president can be held even after 50 percent of the mandal and district elections are completed.

Speaking at the state BJP headquarters, party state president Chaudhary said that adhering to the party’s core values and expanding the organisation were crucial to addressing future challenges.

According to Dharampal Singh, state general secretary (organisation), the party had enrolled 2.6 crore general members in the state, along with 2,05,789 active members who contributed ₹100 each.

As part of the Sangathan Parv, the BJP will commemorate December 6, the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, as Samta Diwas at all booths. Additionally, the party will observe former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25 as Good Governance Day and mark December 26 as National Children’s Sacrifice Day at the district level.