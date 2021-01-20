IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BJP, SP candidates step closer to unopposed election to UP legislative council
BJP's strength in the UP legislative council is bound to increase after the polls.(HT FILE)
BJP's strength in the UP legislative council is bound to increase after the polls.(HT FILE)
lucknow news

BJP, SP candidates step closer to unopposed election to UP legislative council

  • 10 BJP and two SP candidates are in the fray in the legislative council polls for 12 seats. Their unopposed election is being seen as a foregone conclusion, provided none of the remaining candidates withdraw, which will otherwise make voting necessary.
READ FULL STORY
By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:39 AM IST

Independent candidate Mahesh Chandra Sharma’s nomination for the biennial election for 12 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh was rejected during the scrutiny of papers on Tuesday in Lucknow. It has bolstered the possibility of unopposed election of all the 10 BJP and the two Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates on Thursday.

Soon after BJP’s 10 candidates filed their nomination papers on Monday, Sharma threw his hat in the ring, becoming the 13th candidate in the fray, creating a distinct possibility of forcing a voting on January 28.

The returning officer, however, found his papers to be incomplete and rejected his nomination. “Nomination of Mahesh Chandra Sharma was rejected on the ground of several deficiencies. For example, he did not have even a single MLA as a proposer and neither did he submit the security deposit,” said special secretary, UP Assembly, Braj Bhushan Dubey.

“Under the current provisions, a candidate for the legislative council needs 10 MLAs as proposers and 10,000 as security deposit if he belongs to the general caste category or 5,000 in case he belongs to SC or ST category when he files nomination papers,” Dubey added.

With this, the unopposed election of all 10 BJP and two SP candidates is being seen as a foregone conclusion, provided none of the remaining candidates withdraw, which will make voting necessary.

“Unopposed election of all the 12 candidates is certain after 3pm on Thursday when the time for withdrawing names is over,” people in the know of the developments said.

The 10 BJP candidates are deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, state president Swatantra Dev Singh, ex-bureaucrat Arvind Kumar Sharma, Laxman Acharya, Govind Narayan Shukla, Salil Vishnoi, Ashwini Tyagi, Surendra Chaudhary, Dharamvir Prajapati and Kunwar Manvendra Singh.

SP has fielded Ahmad Hasan and Rajendra Chaudhary and they are also expected to get elected unopposed on Thursday.

“In the event of a voting, it could have been difficult for both the BJP and the SP to get their 10th and the second candidate elected respectively, purely on the basis of their own numerical strength in the legislative assembly,” officials pointed out.

Also Read: UP Police team reaches Mumbai, will question 'Tandav' makers: Report

Each candidate needs 32 votes from MLAs to get elected to the upper House. BJP has 310 MLAs in the lower House and the SP has 49. Apana Dal, BJP’s ally, has nine MLAs while SP’ ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has four. The Congress has seven members.

“In case of polling, the BJP and the SP ran the risk of their members cross-voting, causing a big embarrassment to both,” said a leader, who didn’t wish to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh politics uttar pradesh news uttar pradesh legislative council cm yogi adityanath samajwadi party
app
Close
e-paper
Rahim pours in warm jaggery into moulds where it hardens --the final step before it is ready to be sold. The workers have shown concerns that post demonetization they weren’t able to make profits but they hope this once go-to sweetener in Indian cooking will also lend itself to this year’s earnings. (Diptendu Dutta / AFP)
Rahim pours in warm jaggery into moulds where it hardens --the final step before it is ready to be sold. The workers have shown concerns that post demonetization they weren’t able to make profits but they hope this once go-to sweetener in Indian cooking will also lend itself to this year’s earnings. (Diptendu Dutta / AFP)
lucknow news

Lucknow's first jaggery festival likely next month

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Progressive sugarcane farmers from every corner of the state will be invited and it is expected that many specialist producers of the agriculture and food processing sector will also visit the festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP's strength in the UP legislative council is bound to increase after the polls.(HT FILE)
BJP's strength in the UP legislative council is bound to increase after the polls.(HT FILE)
lucknow news

BJP, SP candidates step closer to unopposed election to UP legislative council

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • 10 BJP and two SP candidates are in the fray in the legislative council polls for 12 seats. Their unopposed election is being seen as a foregone conclusion, provided none of the remaining candidates withdraw, which will otherwise make voting necessary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cases of bird flu have been confirmed by many states. (PTI)
Cases of bird flu have been confirmed by many states. (PTI)
lucknow news

Bird flu scare: Relief for poultry business as UP lifts ban on import

By Brajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • The order to lift the ban was issued after chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved a proposal to this effect on Monday, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP supporters during a rally.(PTI)
BJP supporters during a rally.(PTI)
lucknow news

Ten BJP candidates file for nomination for UP legislative council polls

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior ministers were present during the filing of nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of Odisha. (Reuters File Photo )
A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of Odisha. (Reuters File Photo )
lucknow news

Remaining health workers in UP to get Covid-19 vaccines by Jan 22: Official

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:41 PM IST
A total of 20,076 healthcare workers at the frontline of India's Covid-19 battle got their first jabs in UP on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A symbolic picture of Ayodhya on Deepotsava celebration during Diwali.(Deepak Gupta/HT)
A symbolic picture of Ayodhya on Deepotsava celebration during Diwali.(Deepak Gupta/HT)
lucknow news

Guided tour packages, heritage walks for Ayodhya soon

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:56 AM IST
So far, a total of six circuits have been finalised. For instance, there is a seven-hour package tour that would begin at 6.30 am every day from Laxman temple at Sahastradhara ghat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BSP supremo Mayawati.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
File photo: BSP supremo Mayawati.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
lucknow news

A day after Mayawati's birthday, many BSP leaders join SP

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • All joined at a membership event held in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the party headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In picture - Amar Bahadur.(HT Photo)
In picture - Amar Bahadur.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

After Covid shot, KGMU dentistry junior asst gets call from daughter

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:48 PM IST
“I just got a call from my 12-year-daughter Aradhya who enquired how was I after the vaccination. I am fine and have no problem,” said Amar Bahadur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Prabhat Singh said he and his family were excited that he was one of the first to receive Covid vaccine in Prayagraj.
Dr Prabhat Singh said he and his family were excited that he was one of the first to receive Covid vaccine in Prayagraj.
lucknow news

Prayagraj doctor defeated Covid 19 last year, now among 1st to get vaccine shot

By K. Sandeep Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • The 41-year-old doctor expressed complete faith in Covishield vaccine and said that all results have shown it to be an effective protection against the coronavirus and safe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four people headed to Hathras were taken into detention by UP Police in Mathura on suspicion that they were associated with PFI and CFI.(PTI Photo/Reprsentative)
Four people headed to Hathras were taken into detention by UP Police in Mathura on suspicion that they were associated with PFI and CFI.(PTI Photo/Reprsentative)
lucknow news

Lucknow commissioner of police suspends 15 cops for dereliction of duty

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • All 15 police personnel were suspended for remaining absent from their duty points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ex IAS Arvind Kumar Sharma (Gujarat cadre) joins BJP in the presence of state president Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma at party office, in Lucknow on Thursday. ((ANI Photo))
Ex IAS Arvind Kumar Sharma (Gujarat cadre) joins BJP in the presence of state president Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma at party office, in Lucknow on Thursday. ((ANI Photo))
lucknow news

Ex-IAS officer, close aide of PM Modi named BJP candidate for crucial UP polls

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • A senior BJP leader said the party has some big plans for AK Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma being greeted by UP BJP president Swatantra Dav Singh and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.(PTI Photo)
Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma being greeted by UP BJP president Swatantra Dav Singh and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.(PTI Photo)
lucknow news

Gujarat cadre IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma may be made minister in Yogi govt

By Rajesh Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • After the legislative council election, the UP Cabinet is likely to be expanded before the crucial 2022 Assembly election, said a BJP leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The challan, which will be filed under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, will initiate the fight for justice for the minor rape survivor.(Representative Photo)
The challan, which will be filed under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, will initiate the fight for justice for the minor rape survivor.(Representative Photo)
lucknow news

4 held for raping, trafficking 15-yr-old in Lucknow

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:54 AM IST
  • The girl came to Lucknow from Nepal in search of a job two years ago before she was misled and trapped by the main accused who worked as a security guard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to officials. the administration had received inputs about foodgrains meant to be distributed under the public distribution system being diverted to the black market(ANI (For Representative Purposes Only))
According to officials. the administration had received inputs about foodgrains meant to be distributed under the public distribution system being diverted to the black market(ANI (For Representative Purposes Only))
lucknow news

Authorities seize 550 sacks of rice from SP leader Fahimuddin's warehouse in UP

PTI, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Fahimuddin, the SP leader, failed to provide a convincing answer when asked about the presence of government ration in his warehouse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
lucknow news

Mercury dips in several places across UP

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra and Meerut divisions also saw the mercury settling below normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP