UP Police team reaches Mumbai, will question 'Tandav' makers: Report
A team of Uttar Pradesh Police reached Mumbai on Wednesday to question the makers of web series 'Tandav', Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported. Multiple complaints have been filed against director Ali Abbas Zafar, Amazon Prime's India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and actors for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
The UP Police team reached Mumbai by train early on Wednesday, Livehindustan reported, adding that the cops had decided to travel by train due to dense fog.
At least three FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh against the makers and artists of 'Tandav'. The latest one, filed in Greater Noida on Monday, alleges inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the political drama.
According to the FIR filed in Rabupura, the accused have been booked, among others, under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, according to news agency PTI.
On Monday, an FIR was lodged at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against Purohit, Zafar, Mehra, Solanki and an unknown person.
Another FIR was lodged in Shahjahanpur against Abbas and actors Saif Ali Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub on a complaint by BJP MLA Vikram Veer Singh from Katra constituency at Katra police station.
The cast and crew of 'Tandav', faced with FIRs and social media clamour by a section demanding the ban on the web series, issued an apology - second ontwo days - if their fictional show had unintentionally hurt sentiments.
"We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead," the team said in a statement.
The makers also said that they have decided to implement changes to the political drama to address concerns and thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance and support in the matter.
