BJP targets Akhilesh over jail visits

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 07:18 PM IST

Political experts felt that while Yadav through these visits was attempting to highlight how under BJP rules, opposition lawamkers were being targeted, the BJP, in turn, is making it clear that the law doesn’t distinguish between a commoner and a lawmaker.

Akhilesh visited Kanpur jail to meet party lawmaker Irfan Solanki (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for visiting jailed party lawmakers across the state.

“It appears he too is preparing for the obvious,” said deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on being asked about Yadav’s visit to various UP jails to meet party MLAs.

BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said: “Akhilesh ji these days is on a jail tour. He first went to Azamgarh jail to meet party lawmaker and followed it up by visiting Kanpur and Jhansi jails. It appears that the leader of the opposition has put all ethics and morality away.”

After Akhilesh’s visit to Kanpur jail to meet party lawmaker Irfan Solanki, the jail administration had shifted the lawmaker to Maharajganj. On Monday, he visited Jhansi jail to meet ex- lawmaker Deep Yadav after being denied permission to visit Jhansi a few days back.

Monday, December 26, 2022
