BJP to be wiped out in Gorakhpur: Akhilesh
Lucknow: Challenging chief minister Yogi Adityanath on his home turf Gorakhpur on Saturday, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said that the local people would wipe BJP out from all the assembly seats in Gorakhpur. Taking a swipe at Yogi he said: “When the people defeat him and he returns to Gorakhpur from Lucknow, then it is a suggestion from us--the people with families--to take some biscuits for ‘Gullu’ when ‘Baba Mukhya Mantri returns home”.
Gullu, apparently, is the pet dog of Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhnath Math. “Remember, apart from Gullu, Babaji has other favourite animals, bulls, that are ruining the life of farmers and killing people. So, defeat him (Yogi) and bring him back home (Gorakhpur)”, Akhilesh said.
Addressing a public meeting in Gorakhpur in support of party candidates, he said: “The people of Gorakhpur will end the Gorakh-dhanda (meaning fraud and lies) of Baba Mukhya Mantri. For five years these BJP people ate ‘malai (cream)’ while people suffered.”
He said in the BJP, small leader told small lies small, big leaders big and the biggest leader’s lies were the biggest. “Tell me, didn’t the biggest leader say all the black money would be taken back or that the farmers’ income would be doubled?”
Gorakhpur has nine assembly seats. In 2017, the ruling BJP had won all the nine seats and this time, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting his first assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat. He had won the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat five times in a row from 1998 to 2014. Akhilesh Yadav has fielded Shubhawati Shukla, the wife of late BJP Gorakhpur leader Upendra Shukla. Shubhawati is considered a strong Brahmin candidate against Yogi.
Earlier, while addressing a public meeting in Balrampur, Akhilesh said the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls were for saving democracy and the country’s Constitution, which would be “destroyed” by the BJP if it returned to power in the state.
In an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said though the BJP government talked about “sabka saath, sabka vikas”, its people were backward only in documents and not by birth. Attacking the ruling party over law and order, Yadav said the maximum custodial deaths had taken place under their government. Even an IPS officer was absconding in a case of illegal recovery and was yet to be arrested, he said.
Assailing chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said he called him a “rioter” but didn’t see his own face in the mirror.
“The BJP government is making tall claims about giving free ration to the poor but the scheme will be stopped after March,” Yadav said. “If the SP forms the government, the poor will be given free ration for full five years,” he promised. Yadav said people of the state were upset due to stray cattle and promised that after coming to power, his party’s government would build cowsheds for the cattle, besides saving crops.
“After the fifth and sixth phase of polling, Baba will go home,” he said, targeting the CM. Akhilesh also addressed rallies in Sidharthnagar and Maharajganj.
