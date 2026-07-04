BJP to sharpen 2027 poll strategy during Nabin’s two-day UP visit

Ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, the BJP is set to use its national president Nitin Nabin’s two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to assess organisational preparedness, strengthen coordination within the newly constituted state unit and sharpen its electoral strategy. BJP chief Nitin Nabin will also address a conference of Shakti Kendra convenors as part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its grassroots organisational network. (HT File)

Nabin’s first visit to Uttar Pradesh as the party’s national organisational chief, beginning Saturday, comes amid the deepening controversy over the alleged embezzlement of offerings made by devotees at the Ram temple, a row that has caused ripples within the Sangh Parivar.

As per the programme released by the BJP’s state unit here on Friday, Nabin will hold a series of meetings with senior party leaders, office-bearers, elected representatives, NDA leaders and prominent personalities from different fields.

He will also address a conference of Shakti Kendra convenors as part of the BJP’s efforts to strengthen its grassroots organisational network.

Nabin is scheduled to arrive at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 11 am on Saturday, where party workers will welcome him. He will then proceed to the BJP state headquarters in a roadshow passing through Alambagh, TN Chaturvedi Chauraha, Charbagh, Deendayal Smritika, Maharana Pratap Chauraha and Burlington Chauraha.

At the party headquarters, the BJP chief will hold organisational meetings with state office-bearers, regional presidents, morcha chiefs and district presidents.

Later in the afternoon, he will offer prayers at the Hanuman Setu temple before holding meetings with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs. He will subsequently chair a meeting of the UP BJP core committee.

In the evening, Nabin will visit the residence of Vidya Bindu Singh, where he will interact with eminent personalities from the state, before having dinner with CM Yogi Adityanath.

On Sunday, the BJP president will begin his day with an interaction over tea with former UP BJP state presidents. He will then chair a joint meeting of NDA leaders at 9.30 am, followed by separate discussions with the deputy chief ministers.

At 2.45 pm, Nabin will visit the Rashtra Prerna Sthal to address the BJP’s Shakti Kendra Convenors’ Conference. Later in the evening, he will visit the residence of BJP booth president Shivaji Rawat at Peer Nagar in Lucknow to review booth-level organisational activities and programmes.

On Thursday, BJP state president, Pankaj Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh gave the final touches to the the national chief’s two-day events.