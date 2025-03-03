The BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit has directed its teachers’ cell to intensify efforts in resolving teachers’ issues while spreading awareness about government initiatives in the education sector. BJP to strengthen teachers’ cell, expand role in education sector

State general secretary (Organization) Dharmapal Singh, addressing representatives at a meeting on Sunday, urged the cell to streamline its structure down to the college-level and gear up for upcoming conferences. He also instructed the organisation to hold district-level teachers’ conferences during the summer break.

Singh emphasised that the teachers’ cell was integral to the BJP’s organisational framework, adding that teachers’ growing association with the party is a matter of pride. Slamming the opposition for divisive politics based on caste and religion, he said teachers have a crucial role in uniting society and the nation.

MLC Shri Chand Sharma, the state convener of the Teachers’ Cell, detailed the organisation’s ongoing initiatives. He said the cell was working with the chief minister’s office to resolve the issues of Shiksha Mitras, instructors, ad-hoc teachers, subject experts, and unaided teachers.

Expressing gratitude to the government, he pointed out that the Modi government simplified NOC rules for CBSE school affiliation, making it easier for institutions to expand. He urged the state government to ease the transition process for UP Board-affiliated schools seeking CBSE recognition.