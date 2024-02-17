BKU Mahapanchayat announces tractor march on February 21

MEERUT The Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Mahapanchayat organised at its headquarters in Sisauli, Muzaffarnagar on Saturday announced that a tractor march would be held at all district headquarters of Uttar Pradesh on February 21. Thereafter, farmers would park their tractors on highways going towards Delhi on February 26 and 27 in support of protesting farmers and their demands, including MSP. Tikait appealed to farmers to show their full strength during the tractor march on February 21. (HT FILE)

Addressing a huge gathering of farmers in the Mahapanchayat, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait made a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government and said, “ It is a battle to protect ‘nasal and fasal’ ( generation and crop) which has been captured by the corporates.”

Describing the ruling government as a ‘ gang of capitalists which has taken over the government’, he said nothing was in the hands of ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Tikait appealed to farmers to show their full strength during the tractor march on February 21 and then park tractors on highways from Haridwar to Delhi on February 26 and 27 without disturbing traffic.

The farmer leader accused corporates and capitalists of hatching a conspiracy to take over ‘roti’ through the ruling government because they had understand that the business of ‘ roti’ was more profitable. People ate ‘ roti’ 700 times a year while gold was worn by women barely 17 times a year on festivals and during celebrations .

He warned farmers that the government may try to break the unity of farmers but they should be ready to foil any such attempt.

Tikait claimed that he was also approached and asked what he wanted but he said the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha should be contacted rather than speakling to an individual .

Tikait asked the gathering to be ready to spend one-year earnings on the movement because it was a battle of farmers’ survival.

He said that the BKU was with the ongoing protest and movement of farmers irrespective of the fact that the call was not given by the SKM.