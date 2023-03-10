Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BKU Mahapanchayat today to enlist support for Delhi March

Mar 10, 2023

Farmers from different districts of Meerut division will attend the Mahapanchayat which will be held outside the office of the divisional commissioner. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will address the gathering, appealing to people to reach Delhi on March 20 in a big number to ensure success of the movement.

MEERUT The Bharatiya Kisan Union will organise a Mahapanchayat on Friday to mobilise people to join the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s scheduled Delhi March on March 20.

BKU leaders and workers held meetings in villages to ensure maximum participation in the Mahapanchayat. (Pic for representation)
BKU leaders and workers held meetings in villages to ensure maximum participation in the Mahapanchayat. (Pic for representation)

BKU’s Meerut division vice president Ravindra Dauraliya said that members and leaders of different trade unions along with farmers’ organisations would stage a protest in Delhi against the government’s hollow promises regarding MSP, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the 13-month-long stir and many other issues.

Dauraliya said that union leaders and workers had held meetings in villages to ensure maximum participation in the Mahapanchayat.

