Blaze in prominent Agra market, several shops gutted

Agra ::: About eight to nine shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in a prominent market here on Wednesday. More than a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service and it took two and half hours to douse the fire. The market was open when the fire broke out, causing panic. The fire in Sindhi Bazar, Agra. (HT)

Chief fire officer (CFO) DK Singh stated that electric short circuit was feared to be the reason behind the fire.

“About 8 or 9 shops were gutted because of a major fire which spread through the busy market area of Sindhi Bazar under Kotwali police station here . Eight big and 10 small fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was controlled within two and a half hours,” he said. .

“There was no casualty,” said the CFO .

Sindhi Bazar is a prominent market, mainly of ready made garments, in the old city area of Agra. The market was open and business was as usual but because of the intense heat wave, not many customers were there at around 4 pm when the fire began.

About 8 to 9 shops caught fire and the dark fumes were visible from far off. . The major concern was the densely populated localities behind these shops. The building of SN Medical College and Hospital is also in the vicinity and anxiety prevailed once the fire broke out and spread .

The area is a major business hub with medicine market at Favara nearby and electronics market in High Ki Mandi also close by. All business activities came to a standstill because of the fire.