Blood-soaked body of 18-year-old girl found on city outskirts
The blood-soaked body of an 18-year-old girl, who went missing on Friday evening, was found in a farm field in a Mohanlalganj village here on Saturday morning, said police officials. They said the girl’s family had lodged an FIR of murder against their neighbour and a further probe is underway.
The Lucknow police media cell said the girl, identified as Parul Yadav, was an intermediate student living in Korona village under Mohanlalganj police station limits. Her father Randheer Yadav informed the police that his daughter was tying the cattle outside the house along with her mother at around 8 pm on Saturday when she went missing.
He said he along with other male members of his family searched for the girl for the entire night but could not find her anywhere. He said the girl’s body was later found lying nearly 500 metres from the house in the field of one Amar Singh. He said he then informed the police about the incident.
“The girl had an injury on her head and it seems that the assailants attacked her from behind with some heavy object. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of the death,” said a local cop, privy to the investigation.
He said the girl’s father had accused one Anil Yadav, who was familiar with her daughter, of the murder. The police, however, said they are collecting further details on the sequence of the incident and other information related to the incident before coming to any conclusion.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics