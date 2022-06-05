Blood-soaked body of 18-year-old girl found on city outskirts

The blood-soaked body of an 18-year-old girl, who went missing on Friday evening, was found in a farm field in a Mohanlalganj village here on Saturday morning, said police officials. They said the girl’s family had lodged an FIR of murder against their neighbour and a further probe is underway.

The Lucknow police media cell said the girl, identified as Parul Yadav, was an intermediate student living in Korona village under Mohanlalganj police station limits. Her father Randheer Yadav informed the police that his daughter was tying the cattle outside the house along with her mother at around 8 pm on Saturday when she went missing.

He said he along with other male members of his family searched for the girl for the entire night but could not find her anywhere. He said the girl’s body was later found lying nearly 500 metres from the house in the field of one Amar Singh. He said he then informed the police about the incident.

“The girl had an injury on her head and it seems that the assailants attacked her from behind with some heavy object. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of the death,” said a local cop, privy to the investigation.

He said the girl’s father had accused one Anil Yadav, who was familiar with her daughter, of the murder. The police, however, said they are collecting further details on the sequence of the incident and other information related to the incident before coming to any conclusion.