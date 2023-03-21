Blood-soaked body of a driver found in truck on Lucknow outskirts

The blood-soaked body of a 60-year-old driver was found on the rear seat of a truck parked near Mati Road, Kalli Paschim, under the PGI police station limits, on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The deceased was identified as Harpinder, 60, a resident of Faridkot district of Punjab. The truck in which the deceased was found had a Uttarakhand number. An FIR was also lodged against unidentified people under IPC section 302 (murder),” said PGI Police in a release.

According to the PGI Police, Onkar Singh, a resident of Rampur, and a friend of the deceased, informed the police on Monday that on March 14, along with his friend Harpinder, he was carrying goods of a company from its Ghaziabad godown to Lucknow in separate vehicles.

On March 15, when they reached the company godown on Bijnor Road, in Lucknow, the truck could not be unloaded due to paucity of space in the godown. Hence, they parked their vehicles by the roadside, Singh told the police.

The complainant further said that on Sunday (March 19), Harpinder had called two helpers who were with him till he went to sleep at 9 pm. He woke up to a call from the truck company owner on Monday morning, who informed him that Harpinder’s truck was standing somewhere near Mati Park. “When I reached there, I found Harpinder’s body soaked in blood. The two conductors were also missing,” he mentioned in his complaint.