Blue drum horror: Cops zero in on call records of accused; friends under lens

LUCKNOW As the probe progresses in the blue drum murder case that stunned the city, police are now examining the call detail records (CDR) of Akshat Singh, 21, accused of killing his father Madhvendra Singh and concealing the body inside a plastic drum at their residence. Sources close to the probe said soon after the murder, Akshat made multiple phone calls to his close friends. Police believe these conversations could prove crucial in understanding whether anyone had prior knowledge of the crime or influenced his next move. (File Photo)

According to investigators, he allegedly shot Singh to death on February 20, following a heated argument, and later stuffed the body into a blue plastic drum in an attempt to cover up the crime and disposed of parts of the body in a remote area.

Investigators revealed that Akshat had initially decided to surrender after his sister allegedly confronted him and pressured him to go to the police. However, he reportedly changed his mind after speaking to some friends over the phone on February 20 morning.

“Preliminary findings suggest he contacted several friends. While a few advised him to surrender, others allegedly suggested he go into hiding,” said a senior police official associated with the investigation.

Police teams are now identifying and questioning those who were in touch with the accused during the critical hours after the murder. Officials are also verifying whether any of them attempted to help him evade arrest or tamper with evidence.

Akshat is currently in judicial custody. Police said further action will be taken based on the analysis of the call records and statements of the individuals being questioned. The investigation remains underway.