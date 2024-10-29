Bomb threats strike Gorakhpur airport thrice in 2 hours

A major security alert was triggered at Gorakhpur airport on Tuesday evening following three separate bomb threats within two hours, prompting swift security responses to ensure passenger safety. For representation only (Agency)

The first threat was received at 5:49 pm for Indigo flight 63544 from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, carrying 227 passengers, including two children. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) assessed the call as “non-specific” by 6:02 pm, according to Gorakhpur Air Force station director RK Prashar.

A second threat call came at 6:35 pm for Akasa Air Flight QP1882 from Delhi to Bengaluru via Gorakhpur, carrying 183 passengers, including a child. This call was also deemed “non-specific” by BTAC at 6:58 pm.

The third threat, received at 7:14 pm for Alliance Air Flight 9I807 from Delhi to Gorakhpur, was similarly assessed as “non-specific” at 7:42 pm, with 62 passengers on board.

Following these consecutive threats, airport security has been heightened, with intensified measures in place to reassure public safety and swiftly address any further incidents.

Earlier on Thursday, a bomb threat was reported on an Akasa Air flight that landed at Gorakhpur airport, sparking brief panic among passengers. However, authorities determined the warning to be false after thorough investigations.