Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bomb threats strike Gorakhpur airport thrice in 2 hours

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Oct 30, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Following these consecutive threats, airport security has been heightened, with intensified measures in place to reassure public safety and swiftly address any further incidents.

A major security alert was triggered at Gorakhpur airport on Tuesday evening following three separate bomb threats within two hours, prompting swift security responses to ensure passenger safety.

For representation only (Agency)
For representation only (Agency)

The first threat was received at 5:49 pm for Indigo flight 63544 from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, carrying 227 passengers, including two children. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) assessed the call as “non-specific” by 6:02 pm, according to Gorakhpur Air Force station director RK Prashar.

A second threat call came at 6:35 pm for Akasa Air Flight QP1882 from Delhi to Bengaluru via Gorakhpur, carrying 183 passengers, including a child. This call was also deemed “non-specific” by BTAC at 6:58 pm.

The third threat, received at 7:14 pm for Alliance Air Flight 9I807 from Delhi to Gorakhpur, was similarly assessed as “non-specific” at 7:42 pm, with 62 passengers on board.

Following these consecutive threats, airport security has been heightened, with intensified measures in place to reassure public safety and swiftly address any further incidents.

Earlier on Thursday, a bomb threat was reported on an Akasa Air flight that landed at Gorakhpur airport, sparking brief panic among passengers. However, authorities determined the warning to be false after thorough investigations.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //