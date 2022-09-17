Book on how tech and spirituality can lead to happiness released

Padma Shri Dr Anil K Rajvanshi released his book ‘Exploring the Mind of God – How Technology Guided by Spirituality can lead to Happiness’ at Universal Book Publishers, here on Friday. The event was followed by an interactive session of the author with Chander Prakash, city’s prominent bookseller.

Dr Rajvanshi is the director of the Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute, an NGO and non-profit research and development institute in Phaltan, Maharashtra. He has been writing on the subjects of spirituality and technology for the past 22 years.

He has also published over 200 articles in various newspapers. He was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2022 for Science and Engineering.

“This book basically has three sections,” he said, “One is how to make your brain very powerful, when you get the wisdom, you start looking at things from a very different perspective; the second section of the book tells you how to improve your environment so that it becomes sustainable and better; and the last section is on how to expand your horizon when you have the technology and your powerful brain.”

This book has been inspired by Patanjali’s Yoga sutras where it is shown that a Yogi after attaining supernatural powers can accelerate his path to liberation and everlasting happiness.

Dr Rajvanshi is also responsible for initiating the development of e-rikshaws and the national programme for biomass energy for power generation. He is a decorated academician with several national and international laurels, such as - induction in US based Solar Hall of Fame; Jamnalal Bajaj Award, Distinguished Alumnus Award from University of Florida (he is the only Indian to receive it) and recently the Distinguished Alumnus Award of IIT Kanpur.