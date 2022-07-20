Book on U.P.’s economy launched in Lucknow

A book titled ‘Dynamics of development backward economy’ by Prof Ajit Kumar Singh, former director of Giri Institute of Development Studies, was launched at the Press Club on Wednesday. The launch was followed by a panel discussion on UP’s economy - past and present.

“The book examines the economic development in Uttar Pradesh since 1941 and the constraints on development faced by the state,” said professor Ajit Kumar Singh.

Tracing UP’s economic development and poverty trends since 1941, Prof AK Shukla said, “UP’s economic growth was slow and uneven. Slow economic growth combined with slow growth of employment in non-agriculture sectors in the state led to overcrowding in agriculture and thus leading to high rural poverty.”

“Post globalisation, there has been a 7% economic growth in the country, which has never happened before, but privatisation is a hurdle to the aspirations of poor people. It is the duty of the citizens to draw the attention of those in power to the real issues other than those of Mandir-Masjid,” said Anis Ansari, IAS (retd) and former V-C of Urdu, Arabic and Farsi University, Lucknow.

The event was attended by Professor Roop Rekha Verma, former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, Prof NMP Verma, Prof MK Agarwal and Prof Pamesh Dixit, among others.