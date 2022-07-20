Book on U.P.’s economy launched in Lucknow
A book titled ‘Dynamics of development backward economy’ by Prof Ajit Kumar Singh, former director of Giri Institute of Development Studies, was launched at the Press Club on Wednesday. The launch was followed by a panel discussion on UP’s economy - past and present.
“The book examines the economic development in Uttar Pradesh since 1941 and the constraints on development faced by the state,” said professor Ajit Kumar Singh.
Tracing UP’s economic development and poverty trends since 1941, Prof AK Shukla said, “UP’s economic growth was slow and uneven. Slow economic growth combined with slow growth of employment in non-agriculture sectors in the state led to overcrowding in agriculture and thus leading to high rural poverty.”
“Post globalisation, there has been a 7% economic growth in the country, which has never happened before, but privatisation is a hurdle to the aspirations of poor people. It is the duty of the citizens to draw the attention of those in power to the real issues other than those of Mandir-Masjid,” said Anis Ansari, IAS (retd) and former V-C of Urdu, Arabic and Farsi University, Lucknow.
The event was attended by Professor Roop Rekha Verma, former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, Prof NMP Verma, Prof MK Agarwal and Prof Pamesh Dixit, among others.
-
Little rain but Ganga, Yamuna waters rising in Prayagraj
Farmers and Prayagraj citizens may continue to wait for the monsoon proper to hit the region but the water level in both the Ganga and the Yamuna has begun rising at an alarming rate. Boatmen and even the priests (pandas) active on the Sangam banks have already started shifting their belongings to higher ground as the water rises in the two rivers. The level of water of the Yamuna at Naini stood at 74.97mts.
-
Dhol-tasha groups keep up the tempo, draw flak from athletes for practising at Nehru stadium
As dhol-tasha groups are back for practice after a gap of two years, residents of many areas have raised concern about the noise pollution caused by the drums. President of the dhol-tasha mahasangh Maharashtra, Parag Thakur, said, “Most of the groups make sure that they finish practice till 9.30pm so nobody is inconvenienced at night. People across ages are showing interest this time.”
-
Ludhiana | 54 Covid cases reported
As many as 54 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district in the past 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Wednesday. So far, 1,11,826 cases have been reported from the district, of which 1,08,559 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus. The administration has appealed to residents to follow Covid SOPs including wearing masks and regular hand washing.
-
Pune RTO kicks-off drive against illegal bike taxis in city
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against the illegally running app-based auto rickshaw services and two-wheeler bike cabs. The drive was started on Monday. Despite the complaints from auto unions, it has been noticed that some of the companies are openly advertising their services in Pune. Earlier in February this year RTO had seized 250 illegal bike taxis which were found running illegally on the city roads.
-
Driver of truck that ran over officer held in Rajasthan
The driver of a truck that ran over a police officer investigating illegal mining in Haryana's Nuh district was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Wednesday, a day before the 58-year-old was set to be cremated at his village in Hisar. “We are conducting raids at nearby districts and we are hopeful of arresting the remaining suspects,” Haryana home minister Anil Vij said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics