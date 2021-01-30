Booked during anti-CAA protests, AMU student banned from Aligarh for 6 months
The Aligarh administration has banned AMU student leader Arif Khan Tyagi from the district for six months terming him a threat to peace in the city, a year after he was booked under different charges during the anti-CAA protests on the campus.
Aligarh Muslim University spokesman Professor Shafay Kidwai told PTI the externment order pertained to the protests on the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act which began on December 15, 2019.
The externment order was issued to the final-year post graduate student by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) City Rakesh Kumar Maalpani last week under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act. Arif received it two days back.
The order stated that Arif was a threat to the peace of the city and his presence posed a danger to its peace-loving residents.
Arif has had more than half a dozen cases registered against him during the two months of anti-CAA protest on the campus in December 2019 and January 2020.
After he was served the order, Arif told mediapersons that all the cases against him pertained to protests on the campus. He said all citizens whether farmers, trade union members or students have a right to peaceful protest.
"The externment order was yet another attempt to muzzle freedom of expression," he said, adding he would move court against the order.
AMU spokesperson Kidwai said the student had been named by the police for the violent incidents which took place on the night of December 15, 2019. He said that the university had not separately filed any complaint against the student.
Violent protests had broken out against the CAA on the campus on December 15 in which over 70 people, including students, AMU security staff and police personnel were injured. The university had to announce an extended winter break following the clashes.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Booked during anti-CAA protests, AMU student banned from Aligarh for 6 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50 youth conned with fake job letters in govt hospital in UP, probe ordered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped by shopkeeper and his son in Ballia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 killed, dozen injured in bus-truck collision on UP's Moradabad-Agra highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹230 crore collected for Ram temple: Trust
- On January 15, President Ram Nath Kovind donated ₹5 lakh. other prominent contributors include CMs of UP and MP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can't display list of top 10 criminals in public for surveillance purpose': HC
- Uttar Pradesh DGP directed to remove names of top 10 criminals from flysheet board of all police stations in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow: First to use ultraviolet rays to disinfect metro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Big disappointment': Mayawati on President's address to farmers
- The BSP boycotted President Kovind's address to joint session of Parliament, expressed solidarity with agitating peasants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh reports 216 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fatalities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP’s tableau adjudged best at Republic Day parade in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
66.41% health workers get Covid-19 vaccine shots in 3rd round in UP
- 173 cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported from across the state, where vaccination drive was conducted from 9am to 5pm, said officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to cover 4.80 lakh health workers in 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for the completion of healthcare workers’ vaccination on schedule.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird Flu: Over 7,100 birds culled in UP’s biggest-ever operation since 2013
- In two previous culling operation this year in Uttar Pradesh, some poultry birds were killed in Sherpur area in Pilibhit district and wild birds were culled in Kanpur zoo earlier this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Amethi, plans public meeting next month
- Priyanka said the Congress party’s first priority was to rebuild and strengthen the party organization in the constituency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM Adityanath says plans afoot to make Ayodhya major tourist centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox