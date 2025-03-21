Boom barrier to check floating debris, hyacinth in Gomti

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is set to install a boom barrier for floating debris in the Gomti River within a month to curb the rising problem of floating debris and water hyacinth. The barrier, funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, will be set up behind Kudiya Ghat, officials confirmed. Water hyacinth in Gomti (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

A boom barrier consists of a hinged horizontal bar designed to regulate debris flow in the water, and this automated mechanism will help contain and manage floating waste effectively.

LMC officials conducted a detailed survey before finalizing the location for the machine. “The survey revealed that water hyacinth is entering the river from upstream areas. Previously, the stagnant water prevented its spread, but now, as the flow has resumed, it is moving towards the main city areas,” said LMC official Manoj Prabhat. He added that later, there are plans to set up a river-cleaning machine, which the LMC plans to purchase and install.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said the corporation is taking steps to clean and restructure the river. “We have identified key sources of pollution in Gomti and are formulating a comprehensive plan to address them in the coming days. With state government support, we aim to restore the river’s cleanliness,” he said.

To stop further accumulation, the machine will be placed at the backside of Kudiya Ghat, where it will continuously remove hyacinth and other floating waste. “Now that we have received clearance from the irrigation department, the installation will proceed as planned,” Prabhat added.

The problem has become more severe near the Gomti Barrage and Bhaisakund crematorium, where thick patches of hyacinth are covering large portions of the river. LMC teams are prioritising the Kudiya Ghat area for immediate cleaning, as the flow of water is pushing the hyacinth towards the riverfront.

Officials noted that while additional vehicles and manpower are being deployed to accelerate the removal process, it will take time to clear the river completely. “The machine will work continuously, ensuring timely removal of large chunks of hyacinth. This is a crucial step in our larger efforts to rejuvenate Gomti and improve its ecological health,” Prabhat said.

The official added that these initiatives mark an important step in LMC’s efforts to restore the river and prevent further environmental degradation.