‘Booth at clubhouse’ experiment a partial success

Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA’s) initiative to turn the clubhouses of 15 residential complexes into polling booths to ramp up voters’ turnout in the city was a partial success. Two constituencies in the state capital voted to elect their representatives to the Lok Sabha on Monday. Data accessed by HT showed that the overall turnout at these 15 model booths was 59.30%, little higher than the average of nine assembly segments in Mohanlalganj and Lucknow Lok Sabha constituencies, which stood at 56.9%. (File)

Out of the 10,798 residents/eligible voters at these housing complexes, 6,404 voted.

Lowest figures at CSI Tower and Butler Palace

While 13 of the 15 model clubhouse booths saw 60% of their residents participating, the turnout at CSI Tower at Gomti Nagar and Butler Palace at Jankipuram was pegged at 37.46% and 43.39%, respectively. While at CSI Tower only 124 out of the total 331 electors exercised their franchise, 1,468 out of 3,383 eligible voters at the Janakipuram complex turned up at the model booth there.

“Some are residing in other cities and couldn’t come back to vote. Some are vacationing. Around 25-30 people who work at Lohia Hospital have been transferred and sent out of Lucknow. However, whoever was present in the complex voted,” said Harsh Bardhan Singh of Parijat Apartments, where 83 people skipped voting.

The weekend preceding the voting day was a spoilsport as some went out of the city for vacation, said Vivek Sharma of Smriti Apartments where 215 people couldn’t vote.