Booth workers ‘senapati’ and ‘rajdoot’ of BJP: Sunil Bansal

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal on Sunday labelled booth workers of the party as ‘senapati’ and ‘rajdoot’. He also pointed out that over the last 10 years development projects worth ₹68,000 crore had been executed in the state capital. Addressing a convention of booth in-charges in Lucknow district organised in Gomti Nagar Extension, Bansal pointed out that Uttar Pradesh was listed on top in Namo App and Viksit Bharat ambassador campaign.

“The BJP has the biggest organisation of party workers in the world. In the party’s victory and expansion, its workers play an important role,” noted Bansal.

“The BJP has 18 crore members and three crore workers at booth level. You all are party’s senapati (commander) and rajdoot (ambassador),” said Bansal.

On what has changed in Lucknow in the last 10 years, Bansal said: “Development projects worth over ₹68,000 crore have been carried out in Lucknow.”

He exhorted party workers to ensure five lakh victory margin for defence minister Rajnath Singh, who’s seeking reelection from Lucknow.

BJP leaders Neeraj Singh and Pankaj Singh also spoke at the convention.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, mayor Sushma Kharakwal and BJP MLA Neeraj Bora were among those present.