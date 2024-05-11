 Boy dies due to food poisoning in U.P.’s Pilibhit, five kin in hospital - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Boy dies due to food poisoning in U.P.’s Pilibhit, five kin in hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 11, 2024 07:53 PM IST

Seven-year-old boy dies from food poisoning in Pilibhit, 5 family members fall ill after consuming noodles and rice. Boy's condition critical, others under treatment.

A seven-year-old boy died due to food poisoning while five members of his family fell ill in Pilibhit on Friday night, said district administration and health officials on Saturday.

The seven-year-old boy and his family were on a visit to his maternal grandparents. (For Representation)
The seven-year-old boy and his family were on a visit to his maternal grandparents. (For Representation)

The boy identified as Rahul Kumar from Dehradun along with his mother Seema and two siblings Vivek and Sandhya was on a visit to his maternal grandparents living in Rahul Nagar Colony under Pooranpur tehsil of Pilibhit, they added.

As per the officials, the entire family had noodles and rice on Thursday evening after which the health of Rahul, his two siblings, mother besides maternal aunts Sanju and Sanjana deteriorated.

They said all were admitted to a private hospital on Friday and were discharged after they got initial relief. They were rushed to local community health centre (CHC) for further treatment. Dr Rashid of the CHC on Saturday informed the media that Rahul died during the treatment while Vivek was referred to the district hospital as his condition was critical while the remaining four were still under treatment at the health centre.

