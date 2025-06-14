Brahmkunj complex under scanner after plaints of illegal subletting

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will launch a comprehensive survey of its commercial properties after complaints of illegal possession and subletting surfaced in the Brahmkunj complex in its Kanpur Road scheme. The move comes after Hindustan Times flagged the issue following a public complaint and on-ground investigation. A hall at the Brahmkunj complex located in the Kanpur road scheme of the LDA has allegedly been converted into a warehouse. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar ordered the survey on Friday, directing officials to identify allottees who have not paid the full cost of shops and halls, but have taken possession, and in some cases, even rented out LDA units for personal gain.

The matter first came to light during a public hearing held at the LDA office on June 12. A complainant, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, alleged that several commercial units marked as vacant or unsold in LDA records were already being used as shops and godowns. He said many of these were either being run by unauthorised persons or had been sublet, without any legal clearance or dues payment, causing significant loss to the authority and the state government.

According to an official list of Sector B of Brahmkunj complex at the Kanpur road scheme shared by an LDA official, H2 no 15, H2 no 16, H2 no 18 (each hall measuring about 3,200 sq ft) have remained under the possession of the LDA and are to be placed in the lottery for sell-off.

But when HT visited the Brahmkunj complex, it was found that one of the three commercial halls was being used as a warehouse. It had wooden partitions and stored goods. A source at the site claimed that a group of RWA members were collecting rent from the occupant and facilitating illegal use of the space.

The same hall is included in the LDA’s upcoming lottery for public allotment, raising serious concerns about administrative oversight. LDA officials confirmed that the land still belongs to the authority and had not been allotted or sold to any private party, said the complainant.

However, LDA executive engineer and commercial property in-charge Manoj Sagar said he was unaware whether the properties had been officially sold or not. “As far as I know, the halls have not been sold, but I cannot confirm it without checking the records,” he said.

RWA member of the Brahmkunj complex Amit Goel said in multiple cases, shops were occupied after only one installment had been paid. “In some cases, one person was allotted the shop, but it’s being used by someone else. The LDA has taken action in the past, and if needed, it should do so again,” he said. He declined to comment specifically on the warehouse. Goel said this complex is around two decades old.

LDA officials have now begun verifying allotment records, payment status, and current occupancy. “If unauthorized possession is confirmed, we will initiate legal action and seal the premises,” said an LDA official.