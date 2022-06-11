Brain-dead man’s organs give new lease of life to three in U.P.

Kidneys of a clinically brain-dead patient at KGMU were transplanted to suitable recipients at SGPGIMS by the transplant team while his liver was transplanted to a patient at KGMU on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the kidneys were sent to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) via a green corridor. The corneas of the brain-dead patient were sent to the eye bank.

“The 49-year-old patient was admitted to a private hospital on June 7 after a road accident and was declared brain-dead. He was shifted to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for organ donation on June 10 as per wish of the family. The committee at KGMU also declared the patient clinically brain-dead,” said Dr Abhijit Chandra, HoD, surgical gastroenterology, KGMU. The family of the patient Pradeep Kumar Vishwakarma, a resident of Aashraya Colony, Rae Bareli Road, agreed for the donation of his liver, both kidneys and corneas, said Dr Chandra.

The liver was transplanted to a 49-year-old female patient, a resident of Noida, who was suffering from cirrhosis of liver and was under treatment at KGMU. The kidneys were allotted to SGPGIMS, Lucknow, by the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) and transported via a green corridor created by the traffic control room.

The transplant team was led by KGMU vice chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri PVSM, VSM (retd). The surgery team, including Dr Vivek Gupta and Dr Sandeep Kumar Verma from the department of Gastrosurgery, was led by Dr Abhijit Chandra.

Dr GP Singh and Dr Tanmay Tiwari from the department of anaesthesia, Dr Avinash Agarwal from the department of critical care medicine, Dr Sumit Rungta from the department of gastromedicine also gave their support. Other critical services were provided by Dr Tulika Chandra, Dr Wahid Ali, Peeyush Shrivastava and Kshitiz Verma.

Dr SN Sankhwar, chief medical superintendent, KGMU, supported organ donation act in a timely manner. “Coordination between hospitals was accomplished under the guidance of Dr RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS, and Dr R Harsvardhan, nodal officer, SOTTO, UP, and head, department of hospital administration, SGPGIMS,” said a press statement from PGI.

It was 24th successful multi organ donation from brain-dead organ donor by KGMU. Vice Chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri congratulated the team. Till now, 29 donations have happened in KGMU and it this was 3rd cadaveric liver transplant at KGMU.

