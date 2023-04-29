Cancer survivors meet in Lucknow’s KGMU: Removal of organ does not stop life, says expert

There is nothing to fear in life, said actor and producer Padmini Kolhapure Sharma, addressing cancer survivors at the 4th year meeting of Lucknow Breast Cancer Support Group at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday. Padma Shri Malathi Krishnamurthy Holla speaking at the meeting in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“We (women) take care of the entire family but for ourselves there is hardly any time,” Kolhapure, who has won two Filmfare awards early in her career, said. She advised women not to ignore any health issue and signed off singing ‘Zindagi pyar ke geet hai’, from her film Sautan (1983).

Prof Anand Kumar Mishra, HoD, endocrine surgery, KGMU, shared the journey of the group and said, “We doctors always think which patient will be cured and who shall get care. We make every effort to bring all patients into the cure category, but it depends upon early diagnosis and treatment.

“Breast is a sign of femininity, and often, in cure, one organ has to be removed. But this does not stop life,” said Prof Mishra.

During the event a book ‘Chronicles of Breast Cancer Survivors: stories of hope, strength and inspiration’ written by Prof Mishra was released.

Earlier, Dr Kul Ranjan Singh of the department presented the theme of the event. The event was organised as the group completed four years of its formation. The event had over 100 cancer survivors and their caregivers attending it.

Live till you die: Holla

“We have one life, hence live till you die,” said Padma Shri Malathi Krishnamurthy Holla, the para-athlete who has won over 400 medals for India, including 389 gold.

“I can’t walk or stand. I don’t even remember when I stood up. I have had 44 fractures. But my determination has never been paralysed. Above all, my ambitions, dreams are not paralysed,” said the Arjuna Awardee Holla, addressing the cancer survivors.

The woman who is often referred to as the fastest female Indian athlete in a wheelchair said, “Disease is for body not mind. Be happy.”

Sharing her journey, she said, “I was diagnosed with first stage ovarian cancer at the age of 20 years and 4 months. My family was against surgery, but I considered a career before anything else and got my uterus removed without even knowing how important it is for a woman.”

“Later, I understood that to have feelings of a mother you don’t have to have your own child. I have done what made me happy,” she said.

Cancer does not stop you from partying

She is 82 years old and was the oldest cancer survivor at the event. But for Mani Vardhan, life is all about having a routine and partying too.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and was operated upon immediately. Ten years later I again was diagnosed with cancer. But I am fighting, I do pranayam and even enjoy parties and walks,” said Vardhan, while sharing her experience with cancer and its treatment.

Treatment results are all about early diagnosis and treatment. A delay is what impacts results adversely, said the elderly woman.

With her message to get a change in the body medically examined, she said, “I do everything that makes me happy. I am a foodie and eat well.”

‘A surprise self-detection, but won over’

“I discovered a lump when I self-examined myself while getting ready for school, one day. This later turned out to be cancer which I fought with the support of my family and doctors,” said Pratiksha Pandey, a school teacher from Ayodhya.

The teacher not only got herself checked medically and followed all the instructions from doctors but also ensured she got back to normal life.

“My journey started from a hospital in Faizabad (now Ayodhya), and till the medical university in Lucknow. I lost my hair in chemotherapy but not my will to survive and get back to school,” said the teacher who teaches primary students.

“Whenever my chemotherapy was done, and I was discharged from hospital I used to get back to teaching. I had told this to my principal who supported me,” said the cancer survivor.

A small video film was made on cancer survivors including this teacher and was screened during the event. “I had decided to get back to life and today I am back to work after completing treatment. I guide others while going for my follow-ups,” she said.

The cancer survivors have made a WhatsApp group and also help others with this networking, said Prof Anand Mishra. He said, “Cancer survivors are those who have completed their treatment.”