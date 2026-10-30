Bribe refused, power connection estimate jumps 19-fold? Minister orders probe

A Lucknow resident who paid ₹11,622 for a new domestic electricity connection in March is still waiting for power seven months later. He alleged that after he refused to pay a ₹50,000 bribe, the electricity department issued a revised estimate of ₹2.24 lakh, prompting state energy minister AK Sharma to order an immediate inquiry on Thursday. Energy minister AK Sharma during a public grievance hearing at his residence in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Complainant Abhinav Tripathi, a resident of Khargapur in Gomti Nagar Extension, told Sharma during a public grievance hearing at the minister’s residence that he had applied for a 3-kilowatt domestic connection in February 2026. The department issued an estimate of ₹11,622 on March 1, which he paid. However, the connection was not provided.

Tripathi alleged that an assistant engineer subsequently demanded ₹50,000 to facilitate the connection. After he refused to pay, the department issued a fresh estimate of approximately ₹2.24 lakh on October 12, he claimed.

Taking serious note of the complaint, Sharma directed officials to investigate the allegations immediately and suspend the assistant engineer if found guilty.

Sharma directed officials to establish whether the revised estimate was technically justified, whether the consumer had been informed of the reasons for the increase and whether the alleged demand for money had been made.

According to the complaint, the revised estimate is nearly 19 times the original amount, adding more than ₹2.12 lakh to the consumer’s expected cost. Officials said the reasons for the increase and whether it was based on a technical assessment remain to be established.

The minister instructed officials to ensure that consumers were not harassed, burdened with unjustified costs or asked to pay bribes for government services. He also called for accountability in cases where applications were deliberately delayed or consumers were troubled without legitimate reason.

The hearing also saw complaints related to drinking water, encroachment, electricity bill corrections and demands for new substations. Officials were directed to ensure time-bound disposal of grievances.