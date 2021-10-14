British Council to promote UP’s ODOP articles

LUCKNOW The British Council will help promote articles under UP’s ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme in craft exhibitions in Britain and also display them at an event proposed next year in Britain on completion of its Craft Council’s 50 years.

The Yogi Adityanath government has appointed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of the ODOP scheme.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, micro small and medium enterprises (MSME), on Thursday, held a virtual meeting with members of the British Council, India, to discuss promotion of ODOP articles.

Jonathan Kennedy, director, arts, British Council (India) and others were present at the meeting. The British Council offered to train ODOP artisans to market their articles online and also proposed to provide them digital tool kits for this purpose.

In a bid to promote ODOP articles, the British Council offered to exhibit products selected under the ODOP scheme, in Britain. Kennedy also assured to display ODOP articles at an event proposed in Britain next year on completion of 50 years of the Craft Council.

On the occasion, Sehgal apprised the British Council about steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to help ODOP artisans sell their products.

He also informed that around 20,000 ODOP articles had been put on various online platforms to help them reach national and international markets.

Sehgal also informed that around 56,000 ODOP artisans had been trained and loans were made available to them through banks for financial assistance.

The state government had launched the ODOP scheme in January 2018 and identified 75 indigenous products in as many districts. These products made the respective districts famous.

In the long list of 75 products are the world famous carpets of Bhadohi, brassware of Moradabad, locks of Aligarh, famous black pottery of Mirzapur, crockery of Khurja, leather of Agra and Kanpur among other products.

Now, a large number of products have been added to the ODOP scheme. Others present at the meeting, included Rashi Jain, director, North India, British Council; Devika Purandare and head of arts (North India), British Council.