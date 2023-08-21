News / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Villagers brutally thrash 3 thieves in Sitapur, one succumbs to injuries

UP: Villagers brutally thrash 3 thieves in Sitapur, one succumbs to injuries

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 21, 2023 03:56 PM IST

According to Sitapur SP Chakresh Mishra, the thieves broke into the house of Akhilesh Kumar, the gram pradhan of Laukiya village, in the wee hours of the day

Three thieves were brutally assaulted and one of them succumbed to injuries after locals rounded them up on Monday morning for breaking into the gram pradhan’s house in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The other two thieves are critically injured and undergoing treatment at a nearby community health centre. A video of villagers thrashing the three with logs of wood has gone viral on social media.

According to Sitapur superintendent of police Chakresh Mishra, the thieves broke into the house of Akhilesh Kumar, the gram pradhan of Laukiya village, in the wee hours of the day.

The awake inmates of the house alerted villagers and the thieves fled and hid in the nearby sugarcane fields. However, villagers blocked all escape routes and tracked them to the field.

“Based on the gram pradhan’s complaint, we have lodged an FIR under section 459 of the Indian Penal Code. Another FIR will be registered against villagers for brutally thrashing the thieves,” Mishra said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out