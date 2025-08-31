BSP to go solo in Bihar assembly polls: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday reiterated that her party will go solo in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. The BSP has divided 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar in three zones and assigned responsibilities to party leaders according to each zone. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

She also made it clear that all programmes for the election campaign will be conducted under her guidance. On Thursday, the BSP chief promoted her nephew Akash Anand to the post of national convenor and made him in-charge of the Bihar assembly election.

In a post on X on Sunday, she said, “In view of the upcoming assembly election in Bihar, intensive discussions and reviews were conducted over the past two days with senior party leaders and office bearers regarding the selection of BSP candidates and the party’s preparations at every level. In light of the decision of the party to contest the elections independently, the framework for various upcoming party programmes was also finalised.”

In the meeting, the party office-bearers were instructed to address the shortcomings in the organisation and to move forward with full preparedness for the poll campaign. They were also assigned specific responsibilities related to the party’s movement, public meetings and other programmes starting from the beginning of September.

“All the programmes will be conducted under the guidance of the BSP chief. The special responsibility for the preparation of the campaign and selection of candidates has been entrusted to party’s national convenor Akash Anand, central coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and the BSP Bihar state unit,” Mayawati said.

“Bihar is a large state and therefore considering its current needs, a decision was made in the meeting to divide all the assembly constituencies of the state into three zones and assign responsibilities to senior party members separately for each,” she added.

“Along with the party’s preparations in Bihar, keeping in view the rapidly changing political situation and electoral equations in the state, the BSP members assured the party chief during the meeting of achieving better results in the elections,” she said.

Prior to this, in Odisha and Telangana, the party chief personally reviewed the party organisation’s preparations, the formation of committees from the district to the polling booth level based on the UP pattern, and the missionary work aimed at expanding the party’s public base, along with the targets set for these efforts.