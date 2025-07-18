BSV brings performing arts therapy to children with special needs

: Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSV) is set to begin music and dance therapy courses for children with disabilities through a new partnership with The Hope Foundation. The programme will support children with Autism, ADHD, and Intellectual Disabilities by offering specialised training in music and movement. The university and the foundation may set up a National Resource Centre for Art-Based Neuro Therapy (For representation only)

As part of the collaboration, short-term certificate courses will be introduced. These will focus on rhythm, vocal expression, dance, expressions, and group performance. University students will also get a chance to take up internships to support therapy sessions.

The partnership will also explore research opportunities in areas such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and neuro-musical techniques, using case studies and documentation. In future, the university and the foundation may set up a National Resource Centre for Art-Based Neuro Therapy, which could help create self-employment opportunities in performing arts for children with special needs. “These courses will help empower children with disabilities by offering them career options and supporting their intellectual growth,” said BSV Vice Chancellor prof Mandavi Singh.