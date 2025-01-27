Buddhists from 10 nations also attending Mahakumbh

Followers of Lord Buddha are also attending the ongoing Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. Buddhists at their camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on banks of Sangam in Prayagraj. (Anil K Maurya/HT)

“With their own camp dubbed ‘Baudh Vishesh Sangam’ set up by Himalayan Buddhist Culture Conservation Society of Ladakh in Mahakumbh Nagar sector 18 on the banks of Sangam , Buddhists and Lamas from 10 nations, including Russia, Mongolia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Burma, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, have gathered for the mega fair,” said Chandan Kumar, a coordinator of the camp.

“Besides, those from different parts of India like Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Ladakh have already arrived here,” Kumar added. “A 20-foot golden hued statue of Lord Buddha showcasing Gandhara (Greco-Buddhist) style of art is a special attraction at the camp,” he said.

As per Kumar, the camp on such a scale has been organised for the first time at the Mahakumbh. A four-day seminar on Pali culture and language also started here from Saturday. Lamas and professors from different parts of the country and abroad are participating in it.

“Vice chancellor, Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, Prof Wangchuk Dorjee Negi and director, National Manuscript Mission of the Government of India, Anirban Das are also participating in the seminar,” he said. Lead organiser Dr Jitendra said an exhibition of Tantra dance Cham, a lively masked and costumed dance unique to Tibetan Buddhism, is another attraction of the camp drawing the crowd.

“Coming days will witness Dhamma discourses and discussions on works done by the government for Buddhism in the camp. Experienced doctors from Ladakh are also treating people free of cost using Buddhist healing system of Sowa-Rigpa that is one of the oldest medical traditions across the world,” Dr Jitendra said.

“The term Sowa-Rigpa means ‘Knowledge of Healing’ and derives its meaning from the Bhoti Language,” he added. Also, governors and CMs of states like Arunachal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Ladakh and Bihar have been invited to attend the camp.