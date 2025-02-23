Budget 2025-26 paves path for India’s 2047 vision: Sudhanshu Trivedi

The Union Budget 2025-26 will serve as a milestone in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, BJP’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Gulab Bagh, he said the budget presents a comprehensive development plan and aims to empower all sections of society. BJP’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi interacting with intellectuals of Kashi on Sunday (HT Photo)

Trivedi stated that the budget has exceeded expectations, particularly for the middle class, as individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh annually will not have to pay income tax. For farmers, 100 districts with low agricultural productivity have been identified, benefiting 1.7 crore farmers. The Kisan Credit Card limit has been raised from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

The budget also outlines a plan to generate 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047. A provision of ₹500 crore has been made for artificial intelligence, focusing on its applications in agriculture, healthcare, and education, the BJP spokesperson said.

According to Trivedi, the budget prioritises six key areas: urban development, power, mining, taxation, reforms, and financial sectors. Nearly ₹1 lakh crore has been allocated for urban development, while ₹15 lakh crore has been set aside to enhance infrastructure, including roads, railways, ports, and airports.

To improve access to medicines, the government has removed import duties on 36 drugs used for critical illnesses like cancer, he said. “The tax deduction at source (TDS) on bank interest up to ₹1 lakh has been eliminated, while the TDS exemption limit on rental income has been raised from ₹2.4 lakh to ₹6 lakh,” Trivedi added. The budget includes ₹1 lakh crore for healthcare, with a restructuring of excise duty into seven slabs instead of 15.

Trivedi remarked that despite global economic challenges, India’s growth trajectory remains strong under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Responding to a query on rising tourism in Varanasi, the BJP leader credited the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, completed in 2021, for the increase. He noted that the number of tourists in Kashi stood at 30.78 lakh before the corridor’s construction, and from December 2021 to 2024, the footfall has surged to 11 crore.