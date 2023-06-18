Builders using shell firms to hide Atiq’s illegal assets under ED scanner

Many realtors in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Delhi alleged to have links with slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and who have become rich in the last few years are under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). ED officials are now collecting evidence against them for further action. (For Representation)

As per reports, ED officials have received inputs that these builders were using shell companies to turn Atiq’s illegal assets into white money. ED officials are now collecting evidence against them for further action. It is also suspected that these builders are using shell companies to purchase benami assets on Atiq’s behalf. The ED officials are now scanning the details regarding turnover, bank accounts and transactions of these companies.

They said details about some new companies came to fore from the documents seized from builders Amit Goyal, Atul Dwivedi and three chartered accountants. Further investigation is being carried out to inquire about the business done through these companies.

Moreover, ED officials have also seized mobiles, laptops etc during the recent raids at locations of Atiq’s associates in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Delhi which are being scanned. The ED had registered a case of money laundering against Atiq Ahmed three years back and had seized properties worth ₹8 crore and his bank accounts.

In their biggest crackdown on Atiq on April 12 this year, ED officials carried out raided the places of over a dozen associates of Atiq in Prayagraj. They included builder Sanjeev Agarwal, former MLA Asif Jafri, accountant Sitaram Shukla, lawyer Khan Saulat Hanif and others.

The ED had seized huge amount of cash, cash counting machines along with documents of shell companies. On June 15, the ED officials again carried out raids at different locations of five associates of Atiq.